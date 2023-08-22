Report: Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Have Surgery on Wrist Injury; TBD for Week 1

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's status for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season is reportedly in question due to a wrist injury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Smith-Njigba injured his wrist during Seattle's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, and he is set to undergo surgery in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Schefter added that there is still a chance the rookie first-round pick could be available for Week 1, but it will depend on how the surgery goes.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.