Report: Saints' Alvin Kamara Expected to Be Suspended After Roger Goodell Meeting

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is reportedly expected to be suspended for some portion of the 2023 season due to his arrest stemming from a 2022 fight in Las Vegas.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained Wednesday that Kamara's meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will go a long way toward determining the length of the punishment.

"Is there something he can talk to with Goodell to make him at least have some understanding and realize what led to the altercation?" Rapoport said.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Kamara plans to meet with the commissioner Wednesday.

"I think Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this and have a chance to visit with Roger and kind of give him his side of the story," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters. "And look, at the end of the day, I think part of it is, 'Let's get some resolution with where we're at and move forward.' I think Alvin is looking forward to putting this behind him and focusing in on what he has to do to be the best he can for our team this season."

Katherine Terrell of ESPN noted the running back was one of four men, including Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons, who initially faced a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm and a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery.

However, Kamara's July plea agreement means he is now facing a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace, 30 hours of community service and $105,000 in medical bills for the man injured in the fight.

Kamara also settled the civil case he was facing stemming from the altercation, part of which had footage that was made public:

It should be noted the NFL can still suspend Kamara even if he doesn't face a criminal conviction.

The Saints start the season with a matchup against the AFC's Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10, but play a divisional foe in the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. They also face NFC teams in the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following two games.