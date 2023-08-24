Ace Rankings for Each MLB Team's Best Starting Pitcher

0 of 30

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

With fresh rankings for the top starting rotations in Major League Baseball out of the way, the next step is right there like a hanging slider.

That's right. It's time to rank the aces.

The first step was to determine which pitcher is the de facto No. 1 on each team's staff, which didn't necessarily mean taking Roster Resource's word for it. It was more instructive to ask: "Who's carrying the rotation right now?"

Ranking the 30 pitchers was partly a matter of considering their track records, but more so how they're performing this year. If they're having a strong season, good. If they're hot, even better. If it all ties in with their previous work, better still.

Ultimately, it was about finding an order that just feels right.