Justin Verlander's Astros and MLB's Top 10 Starting Rotations Right Now

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

To give you an idea how long ago spring training was, those were the days when some considered the New York Mets to have the No. 1 starting rotation for the 2023 season.

Clearly, it's time for a fresh ranking of the 10 best rotations in Major League Baseball.

Three-time Cy Young Award winners Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are now former Mets, after all. Other trades have also transformed rotations, which is to say nothing of the effect of injuries.

For example, the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays may rank second and third in rotation ERA, but the former is without Joe Musgrove and the latter is missing Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs.

In ranking the 10 rotations that did make our cut, we looked at what they're doing right now. Consistency and hotness are good, but not as good as consistency plus hotness.

Note: Rotation orders courtesy of Roster Resource at FanGraphs.