Yankees' Boone After 8-3 Loss to Red Sox: 'I Feel Like the Turnaround Is Coming'

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone hasn't given up on the season just yet.

Boone told reporters Saturday he "had a talk with the team last night" following an 8-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. "Just acknowledging what we're going through and making sure that we're controlling how we come in each and every day and how we prepare.

"I feel like the turnaround is coming."

Things got particularly ugly for New York on Friday when it gave up seven runs in the first two innings and the home fans started loudly booing.

It was the team's sixth consecutive loss and dropped its record to 60-62 overall and 7-15 in the last 22. The team hasn't been under .500 this late in the year since the 1995 campaign.

Frankly, this is not how the season was supposed to unfold for the Bronx Bombers. They went to the American League Championship Series last season and brought back a roster that was loaded with notable players in Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton and others.

Expectations were high, but the Yankees are now in last place in the American League East and 15 games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles. It is likely too late for any type of division run even if the turnaround is truly around the corner, but New York is also running out of time in the wild-card race.

It is seven games behind the Seattle Mariners for the AL's final wild-card spot.

This is Boone's sixth season as New York's manager, and the team made the playoffs in each of his first five. While the standards for the Yankees are typically championship-or-bust given their 27 titles, he had established steady consistency during his tenure before this year's effort.

Perhaps there is a late run coming before the end of the 2023 campaign.

But nothing from the Yankees' recent play indicates that is the case.