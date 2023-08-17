X

MLB

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Yankees Fall to 60-61; Latest NY Has Been Under .500 in a Season Since 1995

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 17, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 16: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees makes a pitching change during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    Every season is World Series or bust for a franchise with 27 championships.

    And the 2023 one has been quite the bust for the New York Yankees.

    As Fox Sports shared, New York's loss to the Atlanta Braves dropped it to 60-61 and below .500 at the latest point in a season since the 1995 campaign:

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    With tonight's loss to the Braves, the Yankees are now under .500 at 60-61.<br><br>This is the latest they've been under .500 in a season since 1995. <a href="https://t.co/fbtR7e4w1Q">pic.twitter.com/fbtR7e4w1Q</a>

    The Yankees reached the American League Championship Series last season, which was their sixth consecutive year in the playoffs. Expecting anything less entering 2023 would have been unheard of, but things have been rather nightmarish for the Bronx Bombers instead.

    They have now lost five in a row and are 2-8 in their last 10. Any chance at a late playoff push seems to be slipping away with every defeat.

    New York is now 14.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East and seven games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot in the American League.

    Perhaps the biggest question remaining as it plays out the string is how far below .500 it will fall.

    Yankees Fall to 60-61; Latest NY Has Been Under .500 in a Season Since 1995
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon