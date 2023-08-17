Yankees Fall to 60-61; Latest NY Has Been Under .500 in a Season Since 1995

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Every season is World Series or bust for a franchise with 27 championships.

And the 2023 one has been quite the bust for the New York Yankees.

As Fox Sports shared, New York's loss to the Atlanta Braves dropped it to 60-61 and below .500 at the latest point in a season since the 1995 campaign:

The Yankees reached the American League Championship Series last season, which was their sixth consecutive year in the playoffs. Expecting anything less entering 2023 would have been unheard of, but things have been rather nightmarish for the Bronx Bombers instead.

They have now lost five in a row and are 2-8 in their last 10. Any chance at a late playoff push seems to be slipping away with every defeat.

New York is now 14.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East and seven games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot in the American League.

Perhaps the biggest question remaining as it plays out the string is how far below .500 it will fall.