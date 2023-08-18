Report: Stanford Willing to Join ACC at Reduced or No Media Payouts for Several Years

Chris Gardner/ Getty Images

It appears that Stanford is willing to do whatever it takes to remain in a prominent conference.

Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press reported that the school had informed the remaining members of the Pac-12 Conference that they had told the ACC that the University was willing to make significant sacrifices in order to move to the conference.

"Leaders from Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State spoke Thursday, and Stanford told its colleagues it had informed the ACC that it would be open to joining the conference at greatly reduced or even no media rights payout for several years," Russo wrote.

This comes in the aftermath of the dissolution of the Pac-12 Conference that has already seen USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington depart for the Big 10 starting in 2024, with Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado moving to the Big-12 in 2024. Currently, Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State are the only remaining members of the conference for 2024.

