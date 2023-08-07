Report: Big 12 Has 'No Appetite' to Add Remaining Pac-12 Schools or San Diego State

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Big 12 added Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah from the Pac-12, but it is reportedly done.

A source told Brett McMurphy of Action Network the conference has "no appetite" to add the remaining Pac-12 schools of Stanford, Cal, Washington State and Oregon State or San Diego State from the Mountain West.

"We have no interest in doing anything," the source said. "We're done."

This isn't particularly surprising.

After all, it seemed like open season on the Pac-12 this past weekend when it was revealed Oregon and Washington were going to the Big Ten along with USC and UCLA. The Big 12 seized the opportunity with the additions of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to go with Colorado, which was already going to the league.

If the Big 12 was really that interested in Stanford, Cal, Oregon State or Washington State, it likely would have made the move at the time.

Stanford and Cal at least might have been on the table considering McMurphy reported a Pac-12 president reached out to a Big 12 president and asked if the league "could take all [nine] of us, except for Oregon State and Washington State?"

Now the status of Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State are very much up in the air. The other Pac-12 schools are on the way out starting with the 2024 college football season, and the conference may not exist in the future.

Perhaps there will be a merger with San Diego State and the Mountain West. Maybe the schools will look toward the American Athletic Conference.

The ACC may even be an option for Cal and Stanford, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported:

Whatever happens, it seems like the Big 12 isn't interested in additional expansion for the time being.