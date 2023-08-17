White Sox's Tim Anderson's Suspension for José Ramírez Fight Reduced to 5 Games

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve a shorter suspension than initially determined because of his fight with Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez.

While the league suspended him six games at first, Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the suspension was reduced to five games upon a settlement agreement. Anderson will begin the suspension Friday when the White Sox face the Colorado Rockies.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

