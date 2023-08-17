X

    White Sox's Tim Anderson's Suspension for José Ramírez Fight Reduced to 5 Games

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 17, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 05: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians and Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox start to fight as umpire Malachi Moore #44 gets between them during the sixth inning at Progressive Field on August 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)
    Ron Schwane/Getty Images

    Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve a shorter suspension than initially determined because of his fight with Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez.

    While the league suspended him six games at first, Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the suspension was reduced to five games upon a settlement agreement. Anderson will begin the suspension Friday when the White Sox face the Colorado Rockies.

