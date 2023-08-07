X

MLB

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    White Sox's Tim Anderson Posts Cryptic Tweets After José Ramírez Fight

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 7, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 05: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians and Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox start to fight as umpire Malachi Moore #44 gets between them during the sixth inning at Progressive Field on August 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)
    Ron Schwane/Getty Images

    Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson turned heads with his social media posts just one day after he made headlines for a fight with Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez.

    Anderson posted multiple cryptic tweets (Warning: Tweets contains profanity):

    gabb 💕 @gabbgoudy

    tim anderson having a normal one 😀👍 <a href="https://t.co/VFFTLlp69J">pic.twitter.com/VFFTLlp69J</a>

    Seven @TimAnderson7

    The Picture Bigger …

    Seven @TimAnderson7

    hope you picking up what I'm putting down too..

    The fight occurred during Saturday's 7-4 victory for the White Sox. Ramírez slid into second base in the sixth inning and then got up and started yelling at Anderson after the White Sox shortstop stood over him.

    They squared up and exchanged punches, and Ramírez landed quite the blow that sent Anderson to the ground.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    FIGHT BREAKS OUT IN CLEVELAND 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSWhiteSox?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCSWhiteSox</a>)<a href="https://t.co/rb8aPbBtZo">pic.twitter.com/rb8aPbBtZo</a>

    Ramírez and Anderson were ejected, as were Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, manager Terry Francona and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was also ejected.

    "I think he's been disrespecting the game for a while," Ramírez told reporters when speaking about Anderson. "I was telling him to stop doing that. After he tapped me really hard, more than needed, he said he wanted to fight and I had to defend myself."

    For his part, Anderson took to social media in the aftermath.

    White Sox's Tim Anderson Posts Cryptic Tweets After José Ramírez Fight
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon