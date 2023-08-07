White Sox's Tim Anderson Posts Cryptic Tweets After José Ramírez Fight

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson turned heads with his social media posts just one day after he made headlines for a fight with Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez.

Anderson posted multiple cryptic tweets (Warning: Tweets contains profanity):

The fight occurred during Saturday's 7-4 victory for the White Sox. Ramírez slid into second base in the sixth inning and then got up and started yelling at Anderson after the White Sox shortstop stood over him.

They squared up and exchanged punches, and Ramírez landed quite the blow that sent Anderson to the ground.

Ramírez and Anderson were ejected, as were Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, manager Terry Francona and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was also ejected.

"I think he's been disrespecting the game for a while," Ramírez told reporters when speaking about Anderson. "I was telling him to stop doing that. After he tapped me really hard, more than needed, he said he wanted to fight and I had to defend myself."

For his part, Anderson took to social media in the aftermath.