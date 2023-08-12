Former UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal on Working with WWE: 'If the Shoe Fits, Wear It'

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal is open to working for WWE if the money is right.

"If the shoe fits, wear it," Masvidal told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. "I'm very busy, but if the compensation makes sense, then let's do it."

Masvidal, who went 35-17 during his professional MMA career, retired from competition after a defeat to Gilbert Burns on April 8.

His resume includes winning the UFC "BMF" Championship, recording the fastest knockout in UFC history (five seconds), earning four Performance of the Night honors and fighting Kamaru Usman twice for the welterweight title.

Masvidal did make a brief cameo in All Elite Wrestling in Sept. 2021, notably hitting Chris Jericho with a flying knee.

He's clearly open to the possibility of perhaps returning to the wrestling ring.

"If the WWE wants a savage like me, then sign me up," Masvidal said. "I'll go over to WWE and domesticate those guys."

He also added: "I love fighting. If I go to WWE, I'll put a hurting on them every night. I'll torture them, make life f--king hell for all of them. No one over there can beat me."

Masvidal has a lot on his plate right now, though. He founded and created the first-ever professional bareknuckle MMA league in the United States (Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA), which is about to hold a show Sept. 8 featuring ex-UFC heavyweight champions Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum.

Still, Masvidal has proven to be one of the most entertaining figures in combat sports, and his charisma can certainly translate if he gets a pro wrestling opportunity down the road.

