Earliest Test for College Football's Top Contenders in 2023 Season

G Fiume/Getty Images

Upsets are a significant part of what makes college football so compelling, but not every contender has a marquee game on the schedule right away.

LSU and Florida State square off in Week 1, while Texas and Alabama are slated to meet in Week 2. On the other hand, it's fair to say Michigan isn't exactly facing a strong opponent until, at the very earliest, the final weekend of September, if not later.

To be clear, the timing of marquee games is not a reason for criticism. The intent here is to explore when each title-contending program first challenges a well-respected team.

Using championship futures on DraftKings, we've highlighted the 10 teams with the shortest odds to win a national title.