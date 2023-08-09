Women's World Cup 2023: Odds and Predictions for All Quarter-Final Matches

Women's World Cup 2023: Odds and Predictions for All Quarter-Final MatchesAugust 9, 2023
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup only has one previous champion left in the quarterfinal field.
Japan was the last non-United States squad to win the title in 2011, and it has arguably looked the best of the eight teams left in Australia and New Zealand.
Japan resides in the tougher side of the knockout-round bracket, though, as Spain, 2019 runner-up Netherlands and Sweden are vying for a spot in the championship match.
Spain and Japan are favored to meet for the second time in the tournament in the semifinals, but as we have seen throughout the event, the favorite tag sometimes doesn't matter.
England is hoping the trend of upsets ends in its quarterfinal against Colombia, the one surprise side in the final eight.
The Lionesses are the largest favorite across the four matches, and they have the lowest odds to win the World Cup title.
England, Colombia, France and Australia are all after their first-ever World Cup final appearance out of the bottom half of the knockout-round bracket.
Spain vs. Netherlands
Match Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Money Line
Spain (-120; bet $120 to win $100)
Netherlands (+330; bet $100 to win $330)
To Advance to Next Round
Spain (-205)
Netherlands (+160)
The Netherlands have the strangest betting price attached to them of the eight quarterfinalists.
The 2019 World Cup runner-up is a decided underdog against a Spain side making its first-ever WWC quarterfinal appearance.
The Dutch will be without midfielder Danielle van de Donk due to yellow-card accumulation. Her presence is massive, but it is not enough to make Dutch this big of an underdog in the matchup with Spain.
La Roja did have the better round-of-16 performance, as they powered five goals past Switzerland, but that was an expected result. Their lone result against a quarterfinalist was a blowout loss to Japan.
The Netherlands have a trio of forward, led by Lieke Mertens, who can threaten Spain on the counter attack, similar to what Japan did, and hit the Spanish through extended spells of possession that end in scoring chances.
Spain has an in-form scorer in Jenni Hermoso, and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas is still waiting for her breakout game of the tournament, but the Dutch can match the talent in most areas of the pitch.
The Dutch carry the X-factor of experience this deep in the tournament, and that could be the difference-maker if the game is tight and moves into extra time or penalties.
Prediction: Netherlands 2, Spain 1
Japan vs. Sweden
Money Line
Japan (+115)
Sweden (+240)
Draw After 90 Minutes (+215)
To Advance to Next Round
Japan (-175)
Sweden (+140)
Japan has arguably been the best team in the tournament.
The Nadeshiko thrashed Spain in their group-stage finale and they were ruthless against Norway in the round of 16.
Those performances should have Sweden worried about its round-of-16 bout with the only nation left in the field with a WWC title. Japan won in 2011 and finished second in 2015.
Japan is led by Golden Boot leader Hinata Miyazawa, who has three goals in the last two contests and five overall tallies.
Containing Miyazawa must be one of Sweden's many defensive goals. The Swedes had a bend-not-break defensive performance against the United States in which they absorbed 11 shots on goal over 120 minutes.
Sweden is at a disadvantage because of the extra 30 minutes and penalties and the travel in between rounds.
Japan beat Norway in regulation and only had to travel across New Zealand from Wellington to Auckland. Sweden had to get to Auckland from Melbourne.
Sweden can still earn a semifinal berth, but the circumstances around the match and Japan's incredible form will make it difficult.
Prediction: Japan 2, Sweden 0
Australia vs. France
Money Line
Australia (+265)
France (+110)
Draw After 90 Minutes (+205)
To Advance to Next Round
Australia (+145)
France (-180)
The co-host versus European power showdown highlights the quarterfinal schedule.
Australia enters its match with France off back-to-back clean sheets on home soil and with a recent win over Les Bleues. The Matildas beat France 1-0 on July 14 in Melbourne.
The pre-World Cup result should send a wave of confidence throughout the Australian squad, as should playing in front of a home crowd in Brisbane.
Australia's semifinal chances increase if Sam Kerr is healthy. The Chelsea star has been dealing with a calf injury since the World Cup opener. Her status is unknown for Saturday.
France is participating in its fourth straight World Cup quarterfinal, but its last win in the final eight came at the start of that streak in 2011.
France has a long history of coming up one or two games short of the final at the Euros, Olympics and World Cup. It lost to Germany in the semifinals of Euro 2022. It had three straight quarterfinal eliminations at the Euros before then. It took fourth at the 2012 Olympics and lost in the quarters of the 2016 Olympics.
A win over the co-host would move France into a likely semifinal with England, where it will have a chance to erase all of its demons from the past to reach a final.
However, France may not get a chance to earn that achievement. Australia is playing great soccer on its home soil, and look for Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso to have strong showings again after scoring in the round of 16.
France is favored because of its track record of getting to the final eight, but Australia is a more-than-capable underdog.
Prediction: Australia 1, France 0
England vs. Colombia
Money Line
England (-200)
Colombia (+600)
Draw After 90 Minutes (+275)
To Advance to Next Round
England (-500)
Colombia (+360)
England is projected to have the easiest path to the semifinal.
The reigning European champion takes on a Colombia side in the WWC quarterfinals for the first time.
England can draw on all of its knockout-round experience over the last few years, and it should be motivated to put in a better performance after it was forced into penalties by Nigeria.
The Lionesses will be without Lauren James due to a red card, but they have plenty of other attacking talent that can shoulder the pressure in the final third.
Any combination of Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp and Beth England can put a ton of pressure on the Colombian net.
Colombia will have a few chances to knock off, but it must be precise in its counter-attacking movements to do so. Linda Caicedo, who recently signed for Real Madrid, will be the key player in those movements.
England should move on to set up a semifinal with Australia or France, but Colombia can at least make things interesting if the Lionesses are not accurate in the final third, or can't create a ton of chances without James.
Prediction: England 2, Colombia 0
