Women's World Cup 2023: Odds and Predictions for All Quarter-Final Matches

Sue McKay/Getty Images

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup only has one previous champion left in the quarterfinal field.

Japan was the last non-United States squad to win the title in 2011, and it has arguably looked the best of the eight teams left in Australia and New Zealand.

Japan resides in the tougher side of the knockout-round bracket, though, as Spain, 2019 runner-up Netherlands and Sweden are vying for a spot in the championship match.

Spain and Japan are favored to meet for the second time in the tournament in the semifinals, but as we have seen throughout the event, the favorite tag sometimes doesn't matter.

England is hoping the trend of upsets ends in its quarterfinal against Colombia, the one surprise side in the final eight.

The Lionesses are the largest favorite across the four matches, and they have the lowest odds to win the World Cup title.

England, Colombia, France and Australia are all after their first-ever World Cup final appearance out of the bottom half of the knockout-round bracket.