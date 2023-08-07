Report: Stanford Possibly Moving to ACC Is Subject of 'Smoke' After Pac-12 Defections

AP Photo/Young Kwak

The growing list of Pac-12 defections may soon have another addition.

ESPN's Pete Thamel appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Monday and said there's growing buzz that Stanford could be the latest departure, with the ACC looming:

"Stanford is the vibrant, just teeming athletic department filled with all these world-class people," he noted. "They have great facilities, and they have nowhere to go right now. Could they and maybe California end up in some sort of hybrid ACC, or some sort of ACC West Coast wing? I don't know."

