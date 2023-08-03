Yankees' Anthony Rizzo to Be Placed on IL with 'Likely' Concussion, Aaron Boone Says

G Fiume/Getty Images

Things aren't getting any easier for the New York Yankees.

Pinstripes manager Aaron Boone revealed Thursday that first baseman Anthony Rizzo is going on the injured list with a "likely" concussion stemming from his collision with San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. in May.

Rizzo will be evaluated "week to week," Boone added, and Jake Bauers and DJ LeMahieu will play at first base in his absence.

Rizzo, who recently complained of fogginess, according to Boone, has had a difficult month at the plate.

In 24 games dating back to July 1, Rizzo is hitting .170/.235/.223 with one home run and four RBI. He has also struck out 27 times in that span, including a five strikeout performance in a 9-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on July 30.

In 99 games this season, Rizzo is slashing .244/.328/.378 with 12 home runs and 41 RBI.

Although he hasn't performed up to par, the loss of Rizzo comes at an unfortunate time for the Yankees.

Starter Domingo Germán was placed on the restricted list Wednesday and voluntarily opted to enter impatient care for alcohol abuse. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Additionally, starters Nestor Cortes and Frankie Montas, relievers Jonathan Loáisiga, Lou Trivino and Ryan Weber, catcher Jose Trevino and third baseman Josh Donaldson are also on the injured list.

The Yankees currently sit last in the American League East with a 56-52 record and are 3.5 games out of a wild card spot.