Yankees' Domingo Germán Placed on Restricted List for Alcohol Abuse; Out for Season

The New York Yankees announced on Wednesday that pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on the restricted list and voluntarily chose to go into impatient care for alcohol abuse.

"I'm worried right now for the person and the immediate family," general manager Brian Cashman told reporters, noting that Germán has abused alcohol in the past and that there was an incident that took place on Tuesday, though he declined to offer further details.

Cashman also told reporters that Germán's season was over.

The 30-year-old had a tough 2023 campaign on the mound, going 5-7 in 20 appearances (19 starts) with a 4.56 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 108.2 innings. He did throw the 24th perfect game in MLB history on June 28, however.

On Monday, he was scheduled to start against the Tampa Bay Rays but was scratched in favor of emergency starter Jhony Brito, who was recalled from Triple-A earlier that day. But when Brito gave up four home runs, Germán was called in from the bullpen and pitched five scoreless innings in a 5-1 loss.

"Yesterday, [Germán] had the discomfort under his armpit that didn't allow him to do his throwing program, and as the evening went on—some of the things they went through today; strength and stuff—he got better," manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the game.

After being scratched from his start early on Monday, Germán was told to meet with team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad, who cleared him to play catch after 5 p.m. ET.

"After doing that, I felt really good," he told reporters. "That's when I told them, 'I think I have a possibility of pitching, so if you need me to pitch tonight, even out of the bullpen, I think I'll be able to do it.'"

It would be Germán's final appearance of the 2023 season.