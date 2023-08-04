5 Moves for Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees to Rescue Franchise

0 of 6

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By doing a whole lotta nothing at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees hung this year's team out to dry while simultaneously hamstringing future iterations of the club.

That's the story, and there's no point in relitigating it. A more fascinating question is where the Yankees go from here, for which we've dared to come up with a five-point plan.

This wasn't about rescuing the Yankees of today, who are in last place in the American League East and just 95-92 since July 9, 2022. This was about renovating them for 2024 and beyond. And because we committed to staying within the boundaries of reason, you'll find no magic bullet here.

There's an argument (and a good one, at that) that what the Yankees really need is a new owner. They have plenty of regular-season wins under Hal Steinbrenner's stewardship, but no World Series appearances since 2009 and just two division titles since 2013. This, of course, is to say nothing of his stinginess and 20-grade ability to read the room.

This said, even a new owner would face a tall order in getting Major League Baseball's 27-time World Series champions off a path that's headed to nowhere but ruin.