    Mets Trolled by Fans for Dismantling Rotation with Justin Verlander, Scherzer Trades

    Erin WalshAugust 1, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 30: Justin Verlander #35 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of a game at Citi Field on July 30, 2023 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Nationals 5-2 as Verlander recorded his 250th career win. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    The New York Mets are the laughingstock of Major League Baseball.

    After entering 2023 with the highest payroll in baseball and astronomical expectations, the Mets have traded two future Hall of Famers in Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander over the last three days as they continue to spiral out of playoff contention with a 50-55 record.

    New York traded Scherzer to the Texas Rangers on Sunday in exchange for prospect Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., and are also reportedly trading Verlander to the Houston Astros in exchange for two minor league players.

    With Steve Cohen seemingly waiving the white flag on the 2023 season, baseball fans didn't hold back in trolling the club on deadline day:

    Jonny Heller @JonnyHeller

    In the last four years the Mets have lost Zack Wheeler, Marcus Stroman, Jacob deGrom, Taijaun Walker, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander via trade or free agency. Just the funniest franchise to ever do it.

    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> have traded two future hall of famers (Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer) in a span of 3 days.<br><br>They never cease to amaze.

    Lost Tribe Sports @LostTribeSports

    Mets fans rn <a href="https://t.co/XPKCgTqTXc">pic.twitter.com/XPKCgTqTXc</a>

    Mark Feinsand @Feinsand

    So in the span of three days, the Mets have traded Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. Had you told me a week or two ago that would happen, I would have never believed it.

    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue

    Eppler: This isn't a rebuild or a retool<br><br>Also Eppler: We're trading our closer and both aces from our pitching staff

    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron

    These are sad times for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a>. No question about it.

    Bobby Wagner @bwags

    funniest possible outcome for both teams:<br><br>-complete and utter waste of everyone's time on the Mets' front<br>-having to trade for a guy you were too cheap to pay to keep in free agency because your owner was directly handling negotiations for the Astros <a href="https://t.co/44wLfa4sOh">https://t.co/44wLfa4sOh</a>

    Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex

    The Mets really went from practicing their World Series victory celebration in spring training…<br><br>to having a full on fire sale at the trade deadline <br><br>Absolute comedy and karma in its purest form<br><br>LOLMETS IS ETERNAL!<a href="https://t.co/SGgKZbQXyS">pic.twitter.com/SGgKZbQXyS</a>

    Danny Abriano @DannyAbriano

    I wouldn't use the word "sad" to describe what Mets are doing right now, I would use "shocking"<br><br>But at least they're being decisive <br><br>Doesn't make it suck any less

    UKMetsNYC @UKMetsNYC15

    PAIN 😭 <a href="https://t.co/sQ29jlIxLk">pic.twitter.com/sQ29jlIxLk</a>

    The Mets signed Scherzer to a two-year, $86.6 million contract ahead of the 2022 season, but he has put together a down year by his standards in 2023, posting a 9-4 record with a 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 121 strikeouts in 107.2 innings across 19 starts.

    Verlander signed a two-year, $86.7 million deal with the Mets ahead of the 2023 campaign after winning his third Cy Young in 2022. He went 6-5 in New York with a 3.15 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 94.1 innings across 16 starts.

    José Quintana, Kodai Senga and Carlos Carrasco are now the highlights of New York's rotation. With two of their best pitchers off the books, the Mets aren't expected to be very competitive for the remainder of the season.

    That said, parting ways with two of their most movable assets for future considerations might have been the best move the club, especially as they aim to build a World Series contender in the future.