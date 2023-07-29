Max Scherzer Reportedly Traded from Mets to Rangers for Prospect Luisangel Acuña

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Max Scherzer is on his way to the Texas Rangers after a reported trade with the New York Mets, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Andy Martino of SNY reported Luisangel Acuña, younger brother of Ronald Acuña Jr., will head to New York as part of the deal. New York will also send cash to the Rangers to help with the pitcher's massive contract.

Scherzer has a $43.3 million salary for 2023 with a $43.3 million player option for 2024, per Spotrac.

According to Rosenthal, Scherzer already plans to opt in to his deal and stay with the Rangers through next season.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the two sides agreed to terms earlier Saturday, although there were problems with the player's contract and no-trade clause that seemingly were enough to hold up the deal:

Feinsand first reported the deal was "on hold for now."

The two sides were waiting on Scherzer to waive his no-trade clause, but Martino reported the pitcher intended to agree to the move, although there were still financials to be worked out. It was first believed that sending the 39-year-old to Texas would be a bit of a tough sell for the star pitcher—with New York being a good place for his family situation.

Heyman reported the inclusion of Luisangel Acuña in the deal if it went through. According to MLB.com, the 21-year-old is the Rangers' No. 3 prospect.

Scherzer's inclusion in any trade talks came as a bit of surprise considering that Martino reported Friday that between Verlander and Scherzer the latter was less likely to be moved as teams that had been scouting him were "less than impressed with the quality of his stuff."

Now, he looks well on his way to pitching for one of the top contenders in the American League as the Rangers sit atop a loaded AL West division and have the fourth-best record in all of baseball.

This isn't be the first time the Rangers nab one of New York's best pitchers, having signed Jacob DeGrom to a mega contract this past offseason. But with the 35-year-old superstar undergoing Tommy John surgery, Scherzer fills an immediate need in that rotation and raises Texas' ceiling going into the home stretch of the season.

Scherzer certainly hasn't had a great second season in the Big Apple but is still a major boost for any squad gearing up for a postseason run. He's gone 9-4 in 19 games with a 4.01 ERA, the highest mark of his career since 2011.

As if the David Robertson deal didn't do it, trading Scherzer symbolizes that the Mets are wide open for business with not much off the table after a difficult first half of the season.

Coming off a 101-win season, New York is fourth in the NL East, 17 games back of the Atlanta Braves and 6.5 games out of a Wild Card slot.