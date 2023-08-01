MLB Rumors: Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez Pursued by Dodgers, Padres at Trade Deadline

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez remains a popular name on the trade market, and two NL West rivals appear to be in hot pursuit of the veteran.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made Rodriguez one of their top targets ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The San Diego Padres are also "said to be high on" the lefthander and could "make a push to land him," according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Rodriguez signed a five-year, $77 million deal with the Tigers as a free agent ahead of the 2022 campaign after spending the first six years of his career with the Boston Red Sox. However, he can opt out of the remainder of his deal after the 2023 season to become a free agent.

The 30-year-old's stock has seemingly skyrocketed this season as he's in the midst of a career year. He's gone 6-5 with a 2.95 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in 88.1 innings across 15 starts.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman suggested in May that the Tigers could "get a big, big haul" for Rodriguez if they opt to move him this summer. However, it's unclear what the Dodgers or Padres would be willing to give up for his services.

The Dodgers are in desperate need of some pitching depth with Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Ryan Pepiot and Walker Buehler on the injured list, and they'll need another arm to maintain their standing in the NL West.

L.A. sits first in the division with a 59-45 record, but the San Francisco Giants are just 2.5 games back of the top spot.

The Padres, meanwhile, have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this season and currently sit five games out of an NL wild card spot with a 52-55 record.

While Blake Snell and Josh Hader have been linked in trades out of San Diego this summer, it appears the Friars may be buyers instead of sellers given their interest in Rodriguez, who would be a strong addition to a rotation that also includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Seth Lugo.

With the Tigers sitting 11.5 games out of an AL wild card spot, it's reasonable to believe they'll be sellers, and it's going to be interesting to see if they opt to move on from Rodriguez, who was supposed to be an important piece of their rebuild.