X

MLB

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    MLB Rumors: Teams Believe Padres' Blake Snell, Josh Hader Will Be Traded by Deadline

    Erin WalshJuly 27, 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 25: Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates July 25, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
    Denis Poroy/Getty Images

    It appears the struggling San Diego Padres could be sellers ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

    Several teams believe starting pitcher Blake Snell and closer Josh Hader will be moved in the coming days, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.