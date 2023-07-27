MLB Rumors: Teams Believe Padres' Blake Snell, Josh Hader Will Be Traded by Deadline

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

It appears the struggling San Diego Padres could be sellers ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Several teams believe starting pitcher Blake Snell and closer Josh Hader will be moved in the coming days, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

