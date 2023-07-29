Kylian Mbappé Rumors: Real Madrid Targeting PSG Star; Transfer Talks Haven't Started

AP Photo/Lewis Joly

Real Madrid wants to land PSG superstar Kylian Mbappé before the beginning of the La Liga season, which starts Aug. 12 for them against Athletic Club.

Per ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez, "PSG have made it clear that they would be open to a deal this summer to avoid Mbappé leaving on a free transfer next year, but the two clubs have not yet held talks with just two weeks left before the 2023-24 campaigns kick off in Spain and France."

Real Madrid remains optimistic something can get done in time, however, so long as "PSG show that they are willing to open negotiations."

Faez and ESPN's Julien Laurens previously reported that Mbappé has no desire to extend his current contract with PSG beyond 2024.

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports previously reported that PSG believes Mbappé has agreed to join Real Madrid next year on a free transfer after his contract expires.

Obviously, the 24-year-old would be a welcome addition to literally any club in the world. He has been incredibly productive during his eight seasons in Ligue 1 with 164 goals and 57 assists in 217 matches.

Mbappé also led France to the 2018 World Cup and nearly delivered another one in 2022 thanks to a hat trick, but his team lost to Argentina via penalty kicks.

He's arguably the best soccer player in the world and just received a reported contract offer of $776 million from Saudi Professional League club Al Hilal, per CBS' James Benge. However, Mbappé has reportedly "rejected to negotiate" with Al Hilal with "no intention" of beginning talks with the team, per insider Fabrizio Romano.

With Real Madrid reportedly hoping to add Mbappé before the LaLiga season, the date to watch now is Aug. 12. That may be a tough deadline to meet on the surface, but it's clear that Mbappé's PSG career is nearing its end.