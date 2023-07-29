Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Dodgers 'Long Shot' to Acquire Star from Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Dodgers 'Long Shot' to Acquire Star from CardinalsJuly 29, 2023
Amid reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in a trade for St. Louis' Cardinals' star Nolan Arenado, it seems like a deal between the two sides is still considered to be a long shot with the Aug. 1 trade deadline just three days away, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
Could Nolan Arenado be on the move? Have the Cubs' deadline plans changed following their recent hot stretch? 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ken_Rosenthal</a> offers some insight: <a href="https://t.co/yAycTgNhXk">pic.twitter.com/yAycTgNhXk</a>
"The Cardinals at this point don't seem inclined to trade much beyond their potential free agents, [Jordan] Montgomery, [Jack] Flaherty, those guys," Rosenthal said while appearing on FS1 on Saturday. "Arenado is under contract through 2027 and this is not a team accustomed to being in this position, it's not a team accustomed to selling.
"... If I'm the Cardinals I'm at least listening but I'm not sure they would do this."
