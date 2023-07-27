Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Cardinals Engaged in Talks Ahead of Deadline

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals have begun discussions over a potential trade for eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, according to the Los Angeles Times' Jorge Castillo.

According to Castillo, Arenado would only be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for the Dodgers. As a Southern California native, he's apparently always wanted to play for his hometown team.

The Dodgers have already been quite busy ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, adding Kiké Hernández and Amed Rosario, but they may be looking for an even bigger coup by adding Arenado, one of the best players in the game.

Castillo also reported that the Cardinals could send a starting pitcher to Los Angeles—either Jack Flaherty or Jordan Montgomery—as part of the package in exchange for major leaguers and prospects.

St. Louis reportedly wants some young pitchers back in the deal and have been looking into Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone, Ryan Pepiot and Emmett Sheehan. The Dodgers would also have to include Max Muncy or Chris Taylor in the package as well.

However, there are a number of roadblocks that could prevent the trade from happening.

Mainly, the Cardinals may be unwilling to part with an elite player who's still on an extremely team-friendly contract over the next several seasons, even if they're set to be sellers at the trade deadline this season.

Arenado, 32, is still under team control for the next four seasons at $109 million and St. Louis is looking to still be contenders in the coming years despite their struggles in 2023.

It currently sits fourth in the NL Central division and are 9.5 games back of a Wild Card slot. The organization does not want to enter a rebuilding phase and are looking to get back to their typical standard as quickly as possible.

Keeping Arenado may be the best solution for that.

The 10-time Gold Glove winner is still one of the elite defensive players in the sport while also batting .287/.335/.521 with 22 homers and 77 RBI this season. He finished third in MVP voting in 2022.

This isn't the first time the Dodgers have shown in interest in Arenado, though.

The franchise previously planned to pursue him in free agency after the 2019 season, he ended up signing an eight-year extension with the Rockies. They also tried to acquire him when the Rockies made him available before the 2021 season, but Colorado refused to send him to a division rival and wound up dealing him to St. Louis.

If Los Angeles is able to complete the deal, Arenado would be the latest star to become a franchise cornerstone, joining Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. And it'd also give him his first legitimate shot at competing for a World Series title with an elite ball club.