    Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Dodgers 'Remain Interested' in Deal for Rockies Star

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2020

    Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Fresh off winning their first World Series championship since 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have renewed interest in acquiring All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the National League West rival Colorado Rockies.

    According to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, the Dodgers have "liked Arenado for years" and may be more likely to trade for him than ever before since incumbent third baseman Justin Turner is a free agent.

    The Rockies also may be motivated to deal Arenado since he can opt out of his contract after the 2021 season, which would leave Colorado with only a draft pick in terms of compensation.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Andrew Friedman Reveals Offseason To-Do List

      Andrew Friedman Reveals Offseason To-Do List
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Andrew Friedman Reveals Offseason To-Do List

      Selena Marquez
      via Dodgers Nation

      Report: Dodgers Interested in Trading for Arenado 👀

      Report: Dodgers Interested in Trading for Arenado 👀
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Report: Dodgers Interested in Trading for Arenado 👀

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      What's Next for Theo Epstein? 🤔

      Could he save a new MLB team...or all of baseball?

      What's Next for Theo Epstein? 🤔
      MLB logo
      MLB

      What's Next for Theo Epstein? 🤔

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Who's Going All-In on Free Agency? 🤑

      Teams ready to break the bank for a star this winter ➡️

      Who's Going All-In on Free Agency? 🤑
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Who's Going All-In on Free Agency? 🤑

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report