Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Dodgers 'Remain Interested' in Deal for Rockies Star

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Fresh off winning their first World Series championship since 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have renewed interest in acquiring All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the National League West rival Colorado Rockies.

According to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, the Dodgers have "liked Arenado for years" and may be more likely to trade for him than ever before since incumbent third baseman Justin Turner is a free agent.

The Rockies also may be motivated to deal Arenado since he can opt out of his contract after the 2021 season, which would leave Colorado with only a draft pick in terms of compensation.

