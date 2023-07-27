Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: Potential 4-Game Suspension 'Nothing to Be Ashamed Of'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh, who could potentially be suspended by the NCAA for the first four games of the 2023 college football season, said Thursday that the "ongoing situation" is "nothing to be ashamed of."

"I'm not allowed to talk about any aspect of that ongoing situation," Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "I'd love to lay it all out there. There's nothing to be ashamed of, but now is not that time."

The Michigan football program and the NCAA are working toward a resolution regarding alleged false or misleading information provided by Harbaugh to NCAA investigators, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger. The NCAA Committee on Infractions' approval of the negotiated penalty for Harbaugh "could take several days if not weeks," Dellenger wrote.

Michigan opens the season with home games against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers, all of which Harbaugh could miss if the resolution is approved.

