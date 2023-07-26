WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER NEWS

    USA vs. Netherlands: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

    Joe TanseyJuly 26, 2023

    USA vs. Netherlands: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

    0 of 3

      USA's forward #11 Sophia Smith fights for the ball with Vietnam's defender #02 Thi Thu Thuong Luong during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group E football match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland on July 22, 2023. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)
      SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

      The United States women's national team faces its toughest Group E match on Wednesday night (9 p.m. ET, Fox), against the Netherlands.

      The showdown in Wellington, New Zealand is a rematch of the 2019 Women's World Cup final.

      The Americans started their 2023 World Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Vietnam, a performance that left room for improvement.

      First place in Group E is on the line against the Dutch, who beat Portugal in their opening contest.

      USWNT boss Vlatko Andonovski should rotate some of his starting XI from the Vietnam game, with Rose Lavelle being the biggest of the changes.

      Lavelle appeared at the team's pre-game press conference on Tuesday, a normal sign that a player is starting the next day.

    Match Odds

    1 of 3

      AUCKLAND, NEW ZEELAND - JULY 22: Lindsey Horan of USA scores the teams third goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
      Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

      Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

      Money Line

      United States (-145; bet $145 to win $100)

      Netherlands (+450; bet $100 to win $450)

      Draw (+255)

      Over/Under

      Over 2.5 Goals (+135)

      Under 2.5 Goals (-180)

    World Cup Final Rematch

    2 of 3

      DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 23: Lieke Martens of Holland Women during the World Cup Women match between Holland Women v Portugal Women at the Dunedin Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Dunedin New Zealand (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)
      Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

      Wednesday's match is a rare World Cup final rematch in the group stage of the next World Cup.

      The USWNT beat the Netherlands 2-0 four years ago in France to capture its second consecutive World Cup crown.

      The Netherlands followed up that runner-up appearance with two quarterfinal berths at the Summer Olympics and UEFA Euro 2022.

      The Dutch are one of the better sides in Europe, but they are without their all-time leading scorer, Vivianne Miedema, who did not make the World Cup squad due to injury.

      Lieke Martens, Danielle van de Donk and Sherida Spitse give the Dutch plenty of on-field experience without Miedema. The trio has 501 international appearances and 137 goals between them.

      The USWNT's biggest edge comes in goal, where Alyssa Naeher has 71 more international caps than all three Dutch goalkeepers on the roster.

      Sophia Smith and the American attack must try to take advantage of the Dutch inexperience in net in a game that could come down to one or two plays.

    USA vs. Netherlands: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Rose Lavelle Appears Ready to Start

    3 of 3

      AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 22: Rose Lavelle #16 of the United States advances the ball during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images )
      Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images

      The USWNT signaled that Lavelle will likely make her first start in New Zealand on Wednesday.

      The midfielder appeared at the pre-match press conference with Andonovski, a spot traditionally given to players starting in the upcoming match.

      Lavelle scored one of the two goals against the Dutch in 2019 final, and she brings stability to the middle of the park.

      Lavelle entered in the 63rd minute in the group-stage opener against Vietnam for Savannah DeMelo, so that is the likely move Andonovski will make from the start.

      A midfield unit of Lavelle, Lindsay Horan and maybe Julie Ertz would be tough for the Dutch to break through. Ertz started at center back against Vietnam, but has been used plenty of times in midfield.

      Andonovski may choose to keep Ertz at center back because of her experience. That would still give the Americans an impressive spine to build off with Lavelle and Horan patrolling the central parts of midfield and getting involved in the attack at some points.

      Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

      If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

      Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

    X