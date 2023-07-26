USA vs. Netherlands: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

The United States women's national team faces its toughest Group E match on Wednesday night (9 p.m. ET, Fox), against the Netherlands.

The showdown in Wellington, New Zealand is a rematch of the 2019 Women's World Cup final.

The Americans started their 2023 World Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Vietnam, a performance that left room for improvement.

First place in Group E is on the line against the Dutch, who beat Portugal in their opening contest.

USWNT boss Vlatko Andonovski should rotate some of his starting XI from the Vietnam game, with Rose Lavelle being the biggest of the changes.

Lavelle appeared at the team's pre-game press conference on Tuesday, a normal sign that a player is starting the next day.