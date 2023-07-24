WWE Proves Critics Wrong: Cody Rhodes Losing to Reigns at WrestleMania Was Right Call

1 of 3

In the wake of his high-profile defeat, Rhodes nor WWE allowed the loss to fester.



There was no time for fans to voice their displeasure over the creative decision, nor was there time for the former No. 1 contender to lose momentum. Instead, he was instantly transitioned into a rivalry with Brock Lesnar.



The Beast Incarnate only works long programs with top guys so from day one after WrestleMania 39, it was clear that there were plans for Rhodes to remain a prominent part of WWE television, even as he recovered from a devastating defeat.



Rhodes scored a come-from-behind win over Lesnar at Backlash, giving him a bounce-back victory on a premium live event. He then succumbed to an arm injury, which created sympathy among fans and a legitimate "out," at Night of Champions.



They will settle their differences on Saturday, August 5 at SummerSlam in an as-of-yet unannounced gimmick match.



The Lesnar feud allowed Rhodes to demonstrate toughness, up his intensity and pass a major test. The Country Ass-Kicker is a gatekeeper for the top of the WWE card; a hurdle for prospective faces of the company to clear that even the almighty Roman Reigns ultimately had to pass before being taken seriously in that role.



Rather than giving the impression for even one moment that it had no immediate plans for Rhodes on the heels of his high-profile loss, WWE Creative erased any doubt from the minds of fans by programming him against the most recognizable star on the roster.



In doing so, it kept him at the forefront of Monday Night Raw and also allowed him the opportunity to showcase a different kind of toughness than the agonizing performance we witnessed in May 2021 inside Hell in a Cell.



He absorbed the punishing offense of Lesnar, akin to repeated car crashes, and keeps coming back for more.

He has been beaten and battered, refused medical attention and always comes back for more. In that regard, he has been true to the character that fans were introduced to upon his return to the company at WrestleMania 38 and that has been another key component of Rhodes' success despite the loss to Reigns in SoFi Stadium.

