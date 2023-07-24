WWE Proves Critics Wrong: Cody Rhodes Losing to Reigns at WrestleMania Was Right Call

WWE Proves Critics Wrong: Cody Rhodes Losing to Reigns at WrestleMania Was Right CallJuly 24, 2023
In the moments directly after Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39, it felt very much like WWE had bungled a creative lay-up.
Rhodes was the hottest babyface in the business, chasing a title that had eluded his father, and had his friends and family in Los Angeles for the biggest match of his career. The outcome was obvious but the audience was ready for him to ascend to the top of the industry as the face of the company.
It did not happen and the internet wrestling community let WWE hear it.
Loudly. Venomously.
Most claimed that such a loss would kill Rhodes' momentum and ruin his push. That all of the work that began at the previous year's event and continued through the rehabilitation of a torn pectoral and his momentous return at January's Royal Rumble, was for naught.
He was done.
Four months from that night and the rampant doom and gloom of the social media pundits, WWE continues proving critics wrong, thanks to a mixture of careful creative, loyalty to character and an audience that is still invested in The American Nightmare's determination to finish his story.
Careful Creative and Battling The Beast
In the wake of his high-profile defeat, Rhodes nor WWE allowed the loss to fester.
There was no time for fans to voice their displeasure over the creative decision, nor was there time for the former No. 1 contender to lose momentum. Instead, he was instantly transitioned into a rivalry with Brock Lesnar.
The Beast Incarnate only works long programs with top guys so from day one after WrestleMania 39, it was clear that there were plans for Rhodes to remain a prominent part of WWE television, even as he recovered from a devastating defeat.
Rhodes scored a come-from-behind win over Lesnar at Backlash, giving him a bounce-back victory on a premium live event. He then succumbed to an arm injury, which created sympathy among fans and a legitimate "out," at Night of Champions.
They will settle their differences on Saturday, August 5 at SummerSlam in an as-of-yet unannounced gimmick match.
The Lesnar feud allowed Rhodes to demonstrate toughness, up his intensity and pass a major test. The Country Ass-Kicker is a gatekeeper for the top of the WWE card; a hurdle for prospective faces of the company to clear that even the almighty Roman Reigns ultimately had to pass before being taken seriously in that role.
Rather than giving the impression for even one moment that it had no immediate plans for Rhodes on the heels of his high-profile loss, WWE Creative erased any doubt from the minds of fans by programming him against the most recognizable star on the roster.
In doing so, it kept him at the forefront of Monday Night Raw and also allowed him the opportunity to showcase a different kind of toughness than the agonizing performance we witnessed in May 2021 inside Hell in a Cell.
He absorbed the punishing offense of Lesnar, akin to repeated car crashes, and keeps coming back for more.
He has been beaten and battered, refused medical attention and always comes back for more. In that regard, he has been true to the character that fans were introduced to upon his return to the company at WrestleMania 38 and that has been another key component of Rhodes' success despite the loss to Reigns in SoFi Stadium.
Commitment to Character
Since the moment he rose from underneath the stage at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Cody has been relentless in his pursuit of the WWE Championship that eluded his father, the legendary "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes.
It has driven him, fueled him to his greatest victories and motivated him to overcome physical discomfort and suffering to achieve the pinnacle of the sport.
We saw it at Hell in a Cell, when he fought through the agonizing pain of a very real torn pectoral muscle that left half of his torso a stomach-wrenching black, blue and purple and again when he worked through a storyline broken arm to combat Lesnar at Night of Champions.
In between, he pushed away medics, determined to recover and advance on his own.
That grit and determination, that toughness, resonates with fans. WWE fans, dating back to the Attitude Era and the stubborn resistance to help of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, have always appreciated Superstars who battle through adversity to excel.
Rhodes has done that.
All in pursuit of his endgame of capturing the top prize in the company.
Through the Lesnar feud and the brief rivalry with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day, the goal has never changed.
He said as much in an interview with Comic Book Nation this past May.
The goal is the same for me," Rhodes said. "I came here wanting one thing. It doesn't mean other stories won't happen that will also be finished, and it doesn't mean there aren't other milestones. ... But the most important thing to me is still the championship that sits on Roman's shoulders," he said (h/t Wrestling Inc for the transcription).
While the comparison to Austin may not be as obvious given the different personalities, presentations and eras, they share one common characteristic: drive.
To be the best. To win the world title.
Had he simply moved on, shrugging off the loss and acting as if he had not had his dreams crushed on the grand stage, it is very likely that fans would not have remained as invested in him as they have.
An Emotional Investment
Nothing that WWE and Rhodes have accomplished since WrestleMania would have successfully overcome the loss he suffered to Reigns if the fans had not remained invested. Without the fans continuing to care about their hero, his journey and eventually achieving his childhood dream, there would be no story to finish.
But they have.
Some of that can be attributed to the Lesnar feud, which has remained hot and will culminate in a genuine main event on one of the biggest cards of the year at SummerSlam. Some, to the dedication to character.
There is another element that cannot be manufactured or scripted, perhaps the most important that Rhodes offers audiences around the world: authenticity.
When Rhodes speaks, the WWE Universe feels as thought they are getting the genuine article. What he says, he means. He believes what he says and as a result, the fans believe in him.
It is easy to invest in him and his story because he is invested in it. He chokes up, he cries. In those moments, he is relatable. Too often, we are exposed to guys who are clearly reciting lines or are not sold on the story at play.
That is not the case with Rhodes.
He lays his thoughts and feelings out there for the audience to see and that exposure endears him to them. It is evident every time he enters the arena and the is greeted with the loudest ovation of the night. It is there when the crowd yells "WHOA!" in stereo with his entrance theme.
When he fires up, they fire up.
They are an audience living the moment with him.
Fans love Rhodes.
They loved his father, who was able to capture the attention and hearts of wrestling fans in whichever territory it was he was competing in.
The significance of that cannot be understated and WWE likely knew that when it decided to end Rhodes' WrestleMania 39 not with a celebration of grandeur but, rather, in disappointment.
It knew it had a headlining feud waiting for him right after, and understood that if it could stay true to the established character, that the fans would stay invested based on the connection they had formed with the performer.
It has worked and as the Fall months of 2023 approach, and attention turns to the all-important Road to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Rhodes is in position to potentially headline once more.
Against Reigns.
With the elusive Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at stake.
And a chance to finish his story on the grandest stage known to wrestling.