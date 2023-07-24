Buying Or Selling NFL's Latest Rumors, Buzz Entering Training Camps

8 of 8

According to Schefter, star defensive tackle Chris Jones was absent when Kansas City Chiefs veterans reported on Saturday. According to Schefter, the two parties remain remain "far apart" in extension talks.



The presence of Jones, Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce is a big reason why Kansas City has stayed consistent despite roster turnover at other positions.



However, this latest development doesn't come as a surprise.



"We'll have to just see how that goes. I mean there is communication going on, that's the important part. Then, we just have to see," Reid said, per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire.



Are the two sides really not close to an agreement?



Buy: There's little reason to doubt this one. The Chiefs know how important Jones is to their defense, and they're presumably doing everything within reason to get him into camp.. Jones, though, is a Hall-of-Fame-caliber player and knows his worth.



After watching other defensive tackles get paid this offseason, Jones probably doesn't feel like his value is being met. He's the eighth-highest-paid defensive tackle in terms of annual salary and is entering the final year of his contract.



If the two sides were close, a deal already would have been struck by now. Jones is set to carry a cap hit of $28.3 million in 2023 but only $7 million of that is in dead money. Kansas City meanwhile, has less than $100,000 in cap space.



With the right extension/restructure, the Chiefs could give Jones what he wants while giving themselves a little more financial breathing room. The fact that a deal hasn't been done suggests that the two sides are indeed very far apart when it comes to overall contract value.



