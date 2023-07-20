Report: Giants Expect Saquon Barkley to Play amid 'F--k You' Remark About Contract

David Berding/Getty Images

The New York Giants don't appear to be too worried about star running back Saquon Barkley holding out this season after the two sides failed to come to terms on a long-term contract extension.

During an appearance on Thursday's SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported that the Giants expect Barkley to play in 2023:

"Saquon has essentially said that he's considering a holdout. He has to decide whether he's going to play or not. The Giants do expect him to play because they don't expect him to give up the money. We've seen how it worked out with Le'Veon Bell. Saquon Barkley, though, we have to take him seriously to this point for his word. I don't necessarily expect to see him at the start of training camp. For Week 1 of the season, though? That is what we have our eyes on the potential prize."

If Barkley suits up, he will be playing the 2023 campaign on the $10.1 million franchise tag.

However, the 26-year-old cast doubt on his playing status during a recent appearance on the The Money Matters Podcast (via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post) while speaking about what leverage he has in this situation.

"My leverage is I could say, 'F--k you' to the Giants, I could say, 'F--k you to my teammates,'" Barkley said. "And be like, 'You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up. I won't play a down.' And that's a play I could use."

Barkley added that holding out isn't something he wants to do but that he has considered it.

After two injury-plagued seasons in 2020 and 2021, the 26-year-old had a bounce back 2022 campaign, rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games, in addition to catching 57 passes for 338 yards.

Barkley was a big reason why the Giants made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 campaign, and the franchise could be in trouble if he decides not to play in 2023.

Matt Breida, Eric Gray and Gary Brightwell are the top running backs on the depth chart behind Barkley, and none are as effective as the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year.