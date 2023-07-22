Shohei Ohtani Trade a Painful but Obvious Choice for Angels amid MLB Rumors

0 of 3

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels roster arguably the most electric talent in all of baseball.



If they play their cards right, they won't roster that player past the upcoming MLB trade deadline.



It's a sad but true reality for the Angels, as they have fleeting hopes of both making a playoff run with two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani this season and keeping the impending free agent beyond it. And yet, those dim dreams might be enough for Angels owner Arte Moreno to decline any Ohtani trade talks, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported.



L.A.'s hesitance is understandable in theory, as a player like Ohtani comes around—at most—once in a lifetime. In reality, though, the Angels won't be able to bring him back, so the time to trade him is now.

