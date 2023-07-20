Video: Jimmy Butler Hits Damian Lillard's Dame Time After 3-Pointer amid Trade Rumors

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Death, taxes and Jimmy Butler trolling.

The Miami Heat superstar's international offseason continued this week as he headed to China for an offseason tour with sneaker company Li-Ning, which he's been signed to since 2020.

Playing into the connection between the Heat and Damian Lillard, Butler did the Portland star's signature waving and "Dame time" celebrations after hitting a shot during an on-court appearance.

A master of the troll, Butler knows hitting the celebrations would spread like wildfire among Heat fans everywhere who are desperate for their squad to complete the deal this offseason.

But it's not just fans who are eager for Lillard to land in Dade County. Butler has been a big proponent of the move as well, especially following the loss of key role players Gabe Vincent and Max Strus in free agency.

Butler reportedly told the organization that the seven-time All-Star is his No. 1 target, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

It'd be a match made in heaven should Lillard make his way to the Heat.

Coming off a magical run to the NBA Finals as an eight seed with Butler leading the way, Miami just lacked offense at times when Butler wasn't at his absolute best.

That's a problem Lillard would immediately fix given that he just scored a career-high 32.2 points per game last year.