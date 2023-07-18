Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Heat-Blazers Held Talks but 'No Real Traction' on Deal

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Damian Lillard and the Miami Heat may be very publicly lusting after one another, but that does not mean a deal is close.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Portland Trail Blazers and Heat have "no real traction" on a deal more than two weeks after the All-Star guard expressed his desire for a trade.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

