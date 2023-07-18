X

NBA

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Heat-Blazers Held Talks but 'No Real Traction' on Deal

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 18, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 27: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts to a call during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Moda Center on March 27, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)
    Amanda Loman/Getty Images

    Damian Lillard and the Miami Heat may be very publicly lusting after one another, but that does not mean a deal is close.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Portland Trail Blazers and Heat have "no real traction" on a deal more than two weeks after the All-Star guard expressed his desire for a trade.

