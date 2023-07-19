British Open 2023: Latest Odds and Betting Tips for Golf's Top Contenders

0 of 4

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The field for the 2023 Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Merseyside, England is shaping up to be a fantastic one.



Defending champion Cameron Smith is among the early betting favorites, but he's not the only competitor looking to become a repeat winner. Other past champions include Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Jordan Spieth, Louis Oosthuizen, Henrik Stenson and Rory McIlroy.



McIlroy, by the way, is still searching for his first major in nearly nine years. Fresh off a win at the Genesis Scottish Open, the 34-year-old figures to be a contender this weekend.



Of course, past champions like Smith and McIlroy will face plenty of stiff competition. Consistent contenders like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka are also in the field and should be in the mix throughout the four-day event.

With so many of the world's best golfers set to play, finding enticing betting options can be tricky. You can find a few of our top picks for the 2023 Open Championship below.

