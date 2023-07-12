Yankees' Sean Casey Talks Hitting Struggles, Says He Senses 'Tension' Among Players

AP Photo/Al Behrman, FIle

Sean Casey spoke with reporters for the first time since getting hired as the New York Yankees hitting coach and emphasized what he believes has been a problem for the team this year.

The three-time All-Star said he has watched some games and other pertinent film and thought he saw "some tension" at the plate from New York batters.

He has spoken directly with some members of the team to better understand the situation.

Casey, who batted .302 over his 12 years as a player, transitioned to a media career after retiring. He expressed confidence he can succeed despite his lack of MLB coaching experience.

"MLB Network has made me so ready for this job," he said. "I've basically been a coach for a long time."

As part of his on-air duties, the 49-year-old occasionally detailed the finer nuances of hitting, providing the kind of insight you might expect from a dedicated coach.

Still, plenty of fans were surprised to see Casey tabbed as the replacement for Dillon Lawson given the fact he hasn't worked in an official role with an MLB team before. He'll have to learn on the job for a franchise that carries perhaps the most pressure in baseball.

"Anyone who knows Sean knows he is a very well-respected former baseball player with a big personality full of positive energy," general manager Brian Cashman said of the decision. "We feel his abilities to connect with people with his experience will serve him well in his new role as our head hitting coach."

For the Yankees, perhaps it's as simple as hiring a former player whose voice is likely to resonate in the clubhouse in pursuit of improving the offense.

Lawson didn't play professionally or compete at a high level in the college game before embarking on his coaching career. He also leaned on modern analytics to guide his approach.

Casey might have some ideas that are outside the box, but you'd expect him to utilize a more traditional method to turn around a lineup that ranks 28th in batting average (.231) and 26th in on-base percentage (.300).

It sounds as though being more patient at the plate will be one of his pieces of advice.

Casey's deal takes him through the remainder of the 2023 season, so there isn't a ton of long-term risk for the Bronx Bombers. If the offense doesn't improve in the second half, then they'll have all offseason to evaluate full-time candidates for hitting coach.

Should Casey deliver results, it stands to reason he'll be sticking around in the Big Apple for a while longer.