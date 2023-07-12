X

    Yankees' Sean Casey Talks Hitting Struggles, Says He Senses 'Tension' Among Players

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 12, 2023

    FILE - Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sean Casey speaks during ceremonies enshrining him into the team's Hall of Fame prior to a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 23, 2012, in Cincinnati. The New York Yankees have hired 12-year big league veteran Sean Casey as their hitting coach for the remainder of this season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been formally announced. Casey, 49, has been working for MLB Network as an analyst.(AP Photo/Al Behrman, FIle)
    AP Photo/Al Behrman, FIle

    Sean Casey spoke with reporters for the first time since getting hired as the New York Yankees hitting coach and emphasized what he believes has been a problem for the team this year.

    The three-time All-Star said he has watched some games and other pertinent film and thought he saw "some tension" at the plate from New York batters.

    Yankees Videos @snyyankees

    Sean Casey says he's observed some "tension" in the Yankees' at-bats as of late: <a href="https://t.co/UfrlZVNZBl">pic.twitter.com/UfrlZVNZBl</a>

    He has spoken directly with some members of the team to better understand the situation.

    Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch

    New <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a> hitting coach Sean Casey said that he has had lengthy chats with Aaron Judge, Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo, Harrison Bader &amp; Anthony Volpe already. Casey said that he senses there has been "tension" among the Yanks' hitters.

    Andy Martino @martinonyc

    Casey sounds big on meeting the hitters and learning what they do and what they need, more so than learning or implementing the organizational/player development hitting philosophy.

    Casey, who batted .302 over his 12 years as a player, transitioned to a media career after retiring. He expressed confidence he can succeed despite his lack of MLB coaching experience.

    "MLB Network has made me so ready for this job," he said. "I've basically been a coach for a long time."

    As part of his on-air duties, the 49-year-old occasionally detailed the finer nuances of hitting, providing the kind of insight you might expect from a dedicated coach.

    Still, plenty of fans were surprised to see Casey tabbed as the replacement for Dillon Lawson given the fact he hasn't worked in an official role with an MLB team before. He'll have to learn on the job for a franchise that carries perhaps the most pressure in baseball.

    Yankees Videos @snyyankees

    Sean Casey says that the expectations for himself as Yankees hitting coach are "high"<br><br>"We're here to win a World Series. That's the bottom-line. Anything less than that is a failure in New York, and I understand that and I understand what that means." <a href="https://t.co/e7vx7KwJ6T">pic.twitter.com/e7vx7KwJ6T</a>

    "Anyone who knows Sean knows he is a very well-respected former baseball player with a big personality full of positive energy," general manager Brian Cashman said of the decision. "We feel his abilities to connect with people with his experience will serve him well in his new role as our head hitting coach."

    For the Yankees, perhaps it's as simple as hiring a former player whose voice is likely to resonate in the clubhouse in pursuit of improving the offense.

    Lawson didn't play professionally or compete at a high level in the college game before embarking on his coaching career. He also leaned on modern analytics to guide his approach.

    Casey might have some ideas that are outside the box, but you'd expect him to utilize a more traditional method to turn around a lineup that ranks 28th in batting average (.231) and 26th in on-base percentage (.300).

    It sounds as though being more patient at the plate will be one of his pieces of advice.

    Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

    Innings not ABs*

    Casey's deal takes him through the remainder of the 2023 season, so there isn't a ton of long-term risk for the Bronx Bombers. If the offense doesn't improve in the second half, then they'll have all offseason to evaluate full-time candidates for hitting coach.

    Should Casey deliver results, it stands to reason he'll be sticking around in the Big Apple for a while longer.