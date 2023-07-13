Most Interesting Matchups Early in the 2023 College Football Season

0 of 5

Summer is not over—please don't incite a mid-July riot—but the 2023 college football season will be here before you know it.

When our beloved sport returns, the schedule is often light. While power-conference teams attempt to feast on their competition, Group of Five schools often dip into the lower-division ranks, too. September is generally a time for programs to quietly add a couple of victories.

But that, of course, is not entirely the case.

We have a rematch between LSU and Florida State, along with Alabama and Texas. We have 2022 surprise Tulane hosting SEC squad Ole Miss and annual Mountain West contender Boise State heading to Pac-12 threat Washington. And that's simply the beginning of the list.

The games featured are divided into five categories and are scheduled during the first three full weekends of the 2023 season.