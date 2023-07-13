Most Interesting Matchups Early in the 2023 College Football Season

Most Interesting Matchups Early in the 2023 College Football SeasonJuly 13, 2023
Summer is not over—please don't incite a mid-July riot—but the 2023 college football season will be here before you know it.
When our beloved sport returns, the schedule is often light. While power-conference teams attempt to feast on their competition, Group of Five schools often dip into the lower-division ranks, too. September is generally a time for programs to quietly add a couple of victories.
But that, of course, is not entirely the case.
We have a rematch between LSU and Florida State, along with Alabama and Texas. We have 2022 surprise Tulane hosting SEC squad Ole Miss and annual Mountain West contender Boise State heading to Pac-12 threat Washington. And that's simply the beginning of the list.
The games featured are divided into five categories and are scheduled during the first three full weekends of the 2023 season.
The Big Ones
LSU vs. Florida State (Sep. 3 in Orlando)
Last year, LSU pieced together an epic final-minute scoring drive capped with a touchdown as regulation expired to seemingly force overtime. Florida State, however, blocked the extra point to secure a 24-23 victory and avoid coughing up a 14-point lead in the closing five minutes of the game. Both teams are viewed as championship hopefuls in 2023; can the encore possibly meet expectations?
Texas at Alabama (Sep. 9)
What if Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers had not exited the 2022 matchup with a shoulder injury? That question—though fun to consider—can never be answered, but Ewers has a shot at redemption on the road. This matchup will also be the first key test for Alabama's new QB, whether that's Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson or Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner.
Potential Top 25 Matchups
North Carolina vs. South Carolina (Sep. 2 in Charlotte)
If this isn't officially a ranked clash, it'll be close. North Carolina boasts a top NFL draft prospect in quarterback Drake Maye, and South Carolina counters with familiar college name Spencer Rattler. Neither team is viewed as a premier conference title contender, but both programs have the upside to finish the campaign as a top-15 team or so.
Ole Miss at Tulane (Sep. 9)
Who will be behind center for Ole Miss? The options are incumbent Jaxson Dart, Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders and LSU transfer Walker Howard. No matter that answer, the Rebels have a tricky road contest at Tulane. The reigning AAC champions return dual-threat quarterback Michael Pratt and would love to retain their place on the national radar; taking down Ole Miss would do just that.
Oregon at Texas Tech (Sep. 9)
This matchup fits the "storyline" category, thanks to Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough. Happen to know where he started his college career? That would be Oregon. Beyond the reunion angle, there's also Oregon standout Bo Nix adjusting to new offensive coordinator Will Stein. But if both teams win their opening game, this should be a Top 25 affair.
Key Nonconference Games
Boise State at Washington (Sep. 2)
Washington enjoyed a huge ascent in Kalen DeBoer's debut season, leaning on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and a prolific passing game to improve from 4-8 to 11-2. Now, can the Huskies do it again? Their initial test is opposite Boise State, which won 10 games last season and is a perennial Mountain West title contender.
Utah at Baylor (Sep. 9)
The asterisk with Utah is quarterback Cam Rising, who is recovering from ACL surgery. After hosting Florida in Week 1—yet another revenge opportunity on the early schedule—the Utes travel to Baylor. This result will likely have a large influence on whether each team should be considered a conference title hopeful in 2023.
Washington at Michigan State (Sep. 16)
And the story is generally the same in East Lansing on the following weekend. We'll already have some indication about UW's status, but Michigan State's earlier games are against Central Michigan and Richmond. MSU coach Mel Tucker isn't on a sizzling hot seat, but a descent from 11-2 and 5-7 with a 10-year, $95 million guaranteed contract in between surely isn't sitting well right now.
Storyline Games
Colorado at TCU (Sep. 2)
After an offseason of hype and constant attention, Deion Sanders is nearing his debut as Colorado's head coach. That alone puts the matchup on the radar. But let's not overlook TCU, the reigning national-runner up. TCU quarterback Chandler Morris, whose knee injury at CU in 2022 opened the door for breakout star Max Duggan, is set to reclaim the reins in a fascinating full-circle type of moment.
Texas A&M at Miami (Sep. 9)
Both the Aggies and Hurricanes are hoping to move past disappointing 2022 seasons that ended with 5-7 records. Patience is running thin for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M—even if his contract might keep him around for several years—and Mario Cristobal needs to get Miami moving back in a positive direction. Texas A&M won last season's clash 17-9.
Conference Games in Week 3 (Sep. 16)
Although some league games are scheduled earlier, Week 3 brings the first Saturday with a deep slate. In particular, the SEC has an extensive group with LSU at Mississippi State, South Carolina at Georgia and Tennessee at Florida. But there's also Penn State at Illinois, Florida State at Boston College and TCU at Houston, among others. Conference standings will start to take shape on this weekend.
Honorable Mentions
- Week 1: Florida at Utah, Virginia vs. Tennessee (in Nashville), UTSA at Houston, Coastal Carolina at UCLA, Clemson at Duke
- Week 2: Nebraska at Colorado, Iowa at Iowa State, Appalachian State at North Carolina, SMU at Oklahoma, UCF at Boise State, Wisconsin at Washington State, Stanford at USC
- Week 3: Army at UTSA, Iowa State at Ohio, San Diego State at Oregon State, Pitt at West Virginia, BYU at Arkansas, Fresno State at Arizona State
West Virginia at Penn State (Sep. 9)
One week before the Backyard Brawl against Pitt, West Virginia travels to Penn State for the programs' first contest in 31 years. West Virginia coach Neal Brown enters the 2023 season on a relatively hot seat, so a marquee win certainly wouldn't hurt his job security. Penn State, meanwhile, is ready to break in quarterback Drew Allar—a 5-star signee in 2022.
Cincinnati at Pitt (Sep. 9)
Also on the second weekend of September, new Big 12 program Cincinnati makes a semi-familiar trip to Pitt. Since the former conference rivals both begin the season against lower-division foes, Week 2 marks the first legitimate test of their seasons. As UC adjusts to life in a power conference, Pitt is aiming for a third straight nine-win campaign.
More to Know