Every NBA Team's Biggest Hole to Fill After Free Agency

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

While the 2023 iteration of NBA free agency isn't fully complete, the annual reshaping of basketball's landscape is largely finished.



There might be a tweak needed here or there, but for the most part, front offices have done what they can to improve their club's championship chances—whether the aim is next season's title or something way beyond.



Just because rosters have been mostly fleshed out, though, that doesn't mean all holes have been filled. In fact, all 30 clubs still have something they need, and we're here to spotlight each team's biggest area to address.

