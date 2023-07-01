NBA Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard Has 'Deep Respect' for Spurs amid Heat, Nets Links

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Could Damian Lillard join Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio next season?

The seven-time All-Star requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, per multiple reports, and has been linked to teams including the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. However, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that the San Antonio Spurs may be an intriguing option to Lillard as well.

Lillard's desire is to play for a contender in 2023-24 and beyond, and based off last year's record, San Antonio would not be the hot option. The team went 22-60 in '22-23, worse than Lillard's Trail Blazers, and have not made the playoffs since 2019.

However, the draw to San Antonio would come with the prospect of playing with 2023 No. 1 overall pick Wembanyama. The 7'3", 225-pound center has been labeled a generational prospect, and the idea of playing with a budding superstar and a legendary coach in Gregg Popovich could be attractive to Lillard.

Needless to say, Lillard would be a major addition to any team that is able to acquire him. He averaged a career-high 32.3 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 58 games in 22-23 despite being the main focus for opposing defenses.

He also has been excellent in the postseason, with career averages of 25.7 points, 6.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 61 playoff games.

Last season was the second consecutive season in which the Trail Blazers missed the postseason, and Lillard has expressed a desire to win.

While the Spurs haven't qualified for the playoffs in four seasons, that is the longest drought in franchise history and they had previously made it in 22 consecutive seasons, including five championships within that window.