X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    NBA Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard Has 'Deep Respect' for Spurs amid Heat, Nets Links

    Jack MurrayJuly 1, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 27: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts to a call during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Moda Center on March 27, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)
    Amanda Loman/Getty Images

    Could Damian Lillard join Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio next season?

    The seven-time All-Star requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, per multiple reports, and has been linked to teams including the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. However, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that the San Antonio Spurs may be an intriguing option to Lillard as well.

    Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

    The Heat is Lillard's preference here. But he also has a deep respect for the San Antonio Spurs organization, sources told ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/IXhiZwJ24V">https://t.co/IXhiZwJ24V</a>

    Lillard's desire is to play for a contender in 2023-24 and beyond, and based off last year's record, San Antonio would not be the hot option. The team went 22-60 in '22-23, worse than Lillard's Trail Blazers, and have not made the playoffs since 2019.

    However, the draw to San Antonio would come with the prospect of playing with 2023 No. 1 overall pick Wembanyama. The 7'3", 225-pound center has been labeled a generational prospect, and the idea of playing with a budding superstar and a legendary coach in Gregg Popovich could be attractive to Lillard.

    Needless to say, Lillard would be a major addition to any team that is able to acquire him. He averaged a career-high 32.3 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 58 games in 22-23 despite being the main focus for opposing defenses.

    He also has been excellent in the postseason, with career averages of 25.7 points, 6.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 61 playoff games.

    NBA Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard Has 'Deep Respect' for Spurs amid Heat, Nets Links
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Last season was the second consecutive season in which the Trail Blazers missed the postseason, and Lillard has expressed a desire to win.

    While the Spurs haven't qualified for the playoffs in four seasons, that is the longest drought in franchise history and they had previously made it in 22 consecutive seasons, including five championships within that window.