Ben Simmons Rumors: 76ers Star 'Open' to Sitting Entire Season Amid Trade Buzz

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

There has been a new development in the Ben Simmons saga.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard is reportedly "open" to sitting out for the entire 2021-22 season despite the fines he's racking up, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

"I think the sense is, if it takes the entire season to trade him, if it takes all year for the Sixers to find a trade that's acceptable for them, he's prepared for that," Shelburne said Monday on NBA Today.

