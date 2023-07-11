Damian Lillard Rumors: Teams Predict 'Ben Simmons Situation' After Trade Request

AP Foto/Craig Mitchelldyer

It appears Damian Lillard has something in common with Ben Simmons aside from just being a point guard.

Simmons requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers in the summer of 2021 and the saga went deep into the 2021-22 campaign until he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February 2022. The three-time All-Star never suited up for Philadelphia that season, citing mental health issues.

Although Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, he could end up in a similar situation as Simmons because he has four years remaining on his contract and the franchise is in no rush to move him, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

"I just talked to two teams this morning who said essentially we might be looking at another Ben Simmons situation here," Shelburne said Tuesday on NBA Today. "This guy's got four years on his contract. They don't have to do anything. They can take their time and let's just see if he shows up for training camp. If they want to wait until February to trade him, they can."

Lillard is reportedly angling for a move to the Miami Heat, and such a trade could take a significant amount of time to iron out based on the assets involved.

That said, all eyes will be on Lillard and the Trail Blazers until he's eventually traded. While Lillard would probably like to be moved sooner rather than later, all he can do at this point is wait.