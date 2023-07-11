Heat Must Remain Patient with Damian Lillard Trade Talks amid Latest NBA Rumors

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Ever since Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard entered his trade request, it has felt like the Miami Heat were destined to land him.



This is both because of Miami's interest in creating a big three with Lillard, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, and because of Lillard's desire to not play elsewhere. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Trail Blazers "have been informed" that Lillard wants a trade "specifically" to Miami.



And Charania recently told The Pat McAfee Show that the "framework of a deal is in place that could ultimately net Portland three or four first-round picks—with one of them coming from a third team that would acquire Tyler Herro.



However, Portland general manager Joe Cronin has made it clear that he won't rush into a deal with Miami and will wait to see if other suitors will emerge and potentially boost Lillard's trade value.



"We're going to be patient. We're going to do what's best for our team," he said, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "We're going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months."

Cronin and the Blazers reportedly could want more than what is involved in the package suggested by Charania.



According to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, the Trail Blazers "are seeking in the neighborhood of four first-round picks and two quality players."

If Portland is willing to remain patient in trade talks, the Heat must do the same. Pressing the matter and making an increased offer just to jump in front of a mystery suitor that may or may not emerge would be a massive mistake.



Lillard is a terrific player, arguably the best in Blazers' history, but there's no guarantee that he'll bring a championship to Miami. The Heat will have to give up at least some of their depth to make a deal happen.



As Lillard himself has stated, that could impact the team's chances of winning a title.



"They can trade me somewhere that we all say is a contender. But what is it gonna cost for me to get there?" he told The Last Stand podcast (h/t Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer). "How is it a guarantee that we're gonna be playing in June when I get there? How do we know if everybody's gonna be healthy? How do we know if it's gonna work out?"

Trading for Lillard may seem like a fairly safe bet, but it's still a gamble. Miami can't overpay to make it—and really, it shouldn't have to.



The reality is that Portland has little leverage here since Lillard's intentions to play in Miami are clear.



"Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, has been calling prospective trade partners and warning against trading for his client, team executives told ESPN," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote on July 6. "Goodwin is telling organizations outside of Miami that trading for Lillard is trading for an unhappy player."

Perhaps another team decides to put things to the test and make an offer for an "unhappy" Lillard. However, it's hard to envision a franchise coughing up four first-round picks and more to make that play.



There's no logic in Miami bidding against itself.



It will be in Miami's best interests to play the waiting game here, allowing Cronin and Co. to come around to the idea that the best return for Lillard is likely going to come from the Heat. In the meantime, the Heat can scour the league for a third team that can help generate an attractive offer without raising Miami's commitment.



The Brooklyn Nets, for example, may be interested in getting involved if Herro is part of the trade.



"It's been reported that the Nets would have interest in Herro, and I have heard that as well," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective.

The longer Portland goes without a completed team, the better it should be for Miami—unless Lillard changes his mind and publicly declares that he's eager to join a different franchise. Right now, that just doesn't appear likely.

