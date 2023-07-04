Woj: Blazers in 'No Rush' to Trade Damian Lillard to Heat Amid Latest Rumors

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

There won't be any fireworks on the Fourth of July for a potential Damian Lillard trade.

The seven-time All-Star requested a trade out of Portland a few days ago, but it doesn't seem like a deal will be done anytime soon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. While appearing on SportsCenter on Tuesday, he reported that the Trail Blazers front office is in "no rush" to send Lillard to the Miami Heat, his preferred destination.

"It's going to take some time for this marketplace to develop and to get a real sense of what is available to [the Trail Blazers] out there," Wojnarowski reported. "But they're certainly in no rush to go do a deal with Miami—it would need a third team to take on Tyler Herro. I think it's just going to take time."

While the Heat certainly seem to be the front runner to land Lillard, Wojnarowski's report is consistent with the Trail Blazers' stance of wanting to get the best possible package in return for the All-NBA selection.

Wojnarowski also reported earlier in the week that Portland is "open for business everywhere in the league" and that Miami won't have an advantage over any other team in the league, despite Lillard's demands.

Portland general manager Joe Cronin put out a statement shortly after Lillard's request:

"We have been clear that we want Dame here but he notified us today he wants out and he'd prefer to play someplace else. What has not changed for us is that we're committed to winning, and we are going to do what's best for the team in pursuit of that goal."

Despite all of those reports, it is believed by some people around the league that Lillard's determinedness to land with the Heat may deter several other potential suitors from pursuing a trade with the Trail Blazers, as they won't want to deal with the disgruntled star.

The Heat have reportedly prepared a package that is centered around Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and draft compensation, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. But it is widely believed that there is likely to be a third team involved to reroute Tyler Herro, who Portland does not seem to be very high on.

As for all this waiting, it hurts the rest of Miami's offseason plans, though Cronin and the rest of the Trail Blazers' front office won't be too concerned about that.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Tuesday that the Heat plan on pausing any additional player acquisitions until the Lillard situation is resolved.

So, although sooner would be better for Miami, that likely won't be the case here.