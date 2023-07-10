Blazers GM on Damian Lillard Trade Request: 'If It Takes Months, It Takes Months'

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Anyone expecting a Damian Lillard trade to be done quickly may be in for a long, slow slog as Trail Blazers' general manager Joe Cronin waits for the right package in exchange for Portland's superstar.

While talking on Monday, Cronin emphasized just how patient he's willing to be for a deal to materialize and showing that he's in "no rush" as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on July 4.

"We're going to be patient. We're going to do what's best for our team," he said, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "We're going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months."

Lillard requested a trade on July 1, specifically to the Miami Heat. Cronin revealed on Monday that he has not spoken to Lillard since he made the request.

With it being Lillard's preferred destination, Miami has remained the front runner to acquire the seven-time All-Star through the early going of the sweepstakes. It's been reported that several suitors may be deterred from pursing Lillard to avoid trading assets for a disgruntled superstar.

Cronin acknowledged how Lillard's focus on going to South Florida has affected early negotiations.

"As a team, you always hope that you have more options," Cronin said. "To have limited options like that, I wouldn't call it frustrating but it prevents you from perhaps getting the best return."

Any deal between the Heat and Trail Blazers isn't likely to be straightforward, however.

Following Lillard's trade request, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that Miami was preparing an offer centered around Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and draft compensation for Portland.

However, it's been widely believed that there would need to be a third or fourth team involved to complete the move since the Blazers don't seem to be too high on adding Herro to their mix.

It came out Monday that there are several suitors that are willing to trade a first-round pick for Herro to help facilitate a Lillard trade to Miami by giving the Heat some more draft capital.

So, while it may look like a one horse race at the moment, there are still plenty of twists and turns to take place before anything's completed.