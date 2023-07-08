X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Thunder Own 35 NBA Draft Picks Over Next 7 Years After Patty Mills Trade with Hawks

    Jack MurrayJuly 8, 2023

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - SEPTEMBER 26: Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti speaks to media at preseason media availability at the Thunder ION on September 26, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OKlahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Oklahoma City Thunder draft pick counter has increased to 35.

    The franchise shipped off guard Patty Mills and took on several players worth $4.5 million in salary and got a second-round pick as a sweetener on Saturday.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder now own 35 draft picks over the next seven years, including 15 in the first round.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    ESPN story on the Thunder completing an assets deal with the Hawks that takes them to 35 draft picks in the next seven years — including 15 first-rounders: <a href="https://t.co/4bCpEryojN">https://t.co/4bCpEryojN</a>

    That total includes an unprotected 2024 first-round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers, a top-four protected 2024 first-round pick from the Houston Rockets and a top-10 protected 2024 first-round pick from the Utah Jazz.

    The Thunder missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season in 2022-23, and picked up Carson Wallace and Keyontae Johnson on draft night.

    However, the franchise appears poised to take a big step as they add 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren to the fold as well.

    The draft capital likely will not be used in full, as making some moves to add players as the team grows more competitive will definitely require moving several of the picks, but having a consistent wave of young talent streaming in will be huge in the team's quest to return to former glory.

    Thunder Own 35 NBA Draft Picks Over Next 7 Years After Patty Mills Trade with Hawks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon