Thunder Own 35 NBA Draft Picks Over Next 7 Years After Patty Mills Trade with Hawks

The Oklahoma City Thunder draft pick counter has increased to 35.

The franchise shipped off guard Patty Mills and took on several players worth $4.5 million in salary and got a second-round pick as a sweetener on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder now own 35 draft picks over the next seven years, including 15 in the first round.

That total includes an unprotected 2024 first-round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers, a top-four protected 2024 first-round pick from the Houston Rockets and a top-10 protected 2024 first-round pick from the Utah Jazz.

The Thunder missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season in 2022-23, and picked up Carson Wallace and Keyontae Johnson on draft night.

However, the franchise appears poised to take a big step as they add 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren to the fold as well.

The draft capital likely will not be used in full, as making some moves to add players as the team grows more competitive will definitely require moving several of the picks, but having a consistent wave of young talent streaming in will be huge in the team's quest to return to former glory.