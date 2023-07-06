Damian Lillard's Agent on Heat Trade Request: 'He Wants to Play in Miami. Period'

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

After a report surfaced Thursday that Damian Lillard's agent informed prospective teams that he only wants to be traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Miami Heat, Aaron Goodwin doubled down on that stance.

"I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It's a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period," Goodwin told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier on Thursday that Goodwin was calling teams and "warning against trading for" Lillard, who requested to be traded from the Blazers at the beginning of this month.

"Goodwin is telling organizations outside of Miami that trading for Lillard is trading for an unhappy player," Wojnarowski stated. "As interference goes, this is a time-honored agent maneuver to depress offers and clear a path to a predetermined destination."

Despite Lillard's desire to play for the reigning Eastern Conference Champions, the Heat might not have enough to entice the Blazers to give up the face of their franchise. Wojnarowski reported earlier this week on SportsCenter (h/t Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports) that Portland is "not impressed" with Miami's offer, particularly because of the team's lack of interest in Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro, who the trade package would be centered around.

Also, Goodwin's tactics are unlikely to deter other teams from pursuing the seven-time All-Star. Wojnarowski noted that general managers around the league "suggested that pressure won't impact how they'll proceed. They would have Lillard under contract for four years, and believe his default mechanism would remain playing hard and well."

The 32-year-old signed a four-year, $176 million contract extension that includes a $63.2 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

It remains to be seen if Goodwin's efforts will help Lillard get his wish of playing in South Beach next season.