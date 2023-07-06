Woj: Damian Lillard's Agent Told Teams Not to Trade for Blazers PG amid Heat Rumors

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard's agent is taking steps to ensure his client ends up at his preferred destination when the Portland Trail Blazers decide to trade the seven-time All-Star.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Aaron Goodwin has warned teams outside of the Miami Heat against trading for Lillard because they would be acquiring "an unhappy player."

Wojnarowski noted this is a "time-honored agent maneuver" designed to suppress the trade market for a player to get them to a predetermined destination, but he spoke with general managers who said it "won't impact how they'll proceed" as they explore talks with the Blazers for Lillard.

