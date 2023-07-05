AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 5

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament kicked off Wednesday on Dynamite, forcing AEW world champion MJF to partner with rival and top contender Adam Cole.

That match headlines a broadcast that also featured the latest in the Owen Hart Memorial Women's Tournament and scathing remarks from former world champions Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley.

What went down when All Elite Wrestling visited Rogers Place in Edmonton, and who advanced in both of the tournaments?

Find out with this recap of the July 5 broadcast.