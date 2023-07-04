X

    Heather Anderson Diagnosed with CTE; 1st Known Case in Professional Female Athlete

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 4, 2023

    FREMANTLE, WESTERN AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 26: Heather Anderson of the Crows looks to pass the ball during the round four AFL Women's match between the Fremantle Dockers and the Adelaide Crows at Fremantle Oval on February 26, 2017 in Fremantle, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/AFL Media/Getty Images)
    Will Russell/AFL Media/Getty Images

    Former Australian rules football player Heather Anderson was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) following her death in November, according to ESPN.com.

    Anderson is the first professional female athlete to receive the diagnosis. The 28-year-old died by suicide last fall.

    Former NFL center Mike Webster was the first American football player to be diagnosed with CTE after his death in 2002. That discovery helped lead to a wider examination into the long-term health effects of playing football.

    The potential cognitive risks posed by combat sports such as boxing had been well-known to that point. Research into CTE shed light into damage that repeated head trauma can cause for other athletes.

    Australian Sports Brain Bank professor Michael Buckland told Elias Clure of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that Anderson's diagnosis could serve as another tipping point.

    "While we've been finding CTE in males for quite some time, I think this is really the tip of the iceberg and it's a real red flag that now women are participating [in contact sport] just as men are, that we are going to start seeing more and more CTE cases in women," he said.

    Neurologist Alan Pearce echoed those comments to Clure.

    Heather Anderson Diagnosed with CTE; 1st Known Case in Professional Female Athlete
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    "Despite the fact that we know that women have greater rates of concussion, we haven't actually got any long-term evidence until now," he said. "So this is a highly significant case study."

    Clure noted Anderson had at least one documented concussion in her career. In addition to playing rugby at the youth level, she made eight appearances for the Adelaide Crows during the AFL Women's inaugural season in 2017, according to Clure.