MLB Rumors: Mariners' Chris Flexen, Trevor Gott Traded to Mets for Zach Muckenhirn

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

As the New York Mets continue to try to turn their season around, they reportedly made a move on Monday to bolster their bullpen.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Mets acquired relievers Chris Flexen and Trevor Gott from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for lefty Zach Muckenhirn.

Flexen is back within the Mets organization after being selected by the team in the 14th round of the 2012 draft. He made his MLB debut during the 2017 season and surrendered a home run to the first batter he faced in the majors. After being designated for assignment in 2019, he spent a year in the Korean Baseball Organization before signing with the Mariners prior to the 2021 season.

Originally a member of the starting rotation, Flexen was transitioned to a reliever midway through the 2022 season. He's made 17 appearances with four starts this year and has a 0-4 record with a 7.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 42.0 innings pitched.

Gott is a well-traveled veteran who began his major-league career with the Los Angeles Angels in 2015 and has since played for the Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers. He signed with Seattle this past offseason and has a 0-3 record with a 4.03 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29.0 innings pitched in 30 appearances out of the bullpen.

The Mets are hoping Flexen and Gott will add some juice to a bullpen that ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 4.26 ERA.

New York is riding a two-game win streak into Tuesday's series opener on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks.