Realistic Expectations for Brock Purdy, Kenny Pickett, More 2nd-Year NFL QBs in 2023

0 of 5

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 NFL draft quarterback crop was one of the least hyped groups in recent memory. The NFL agreed, only making one of them a first-round pick.

Despite the lack of love, the class still wound up with two quarterbacks that made significant contributions courtesy of Kenny Pickett and Brock Purdy.

Purdy wound up going from Mr. Irrelevant to an NFC Championship Game, taking advantage of the opportunity to start for the 49ers. He was one of the most unlikely success stories in the leagues last season and will look for an encore performance in 2023.

Pickett ended up taking over as the starter for a franchise in the Pittsburgh Steelers that has been defined by one quarterback for nearly two decades.

The class still has a lot to prove but it should have four quarterbacks who wind up as starters for their prospective teams. Here, we'll take a look at what the realistic expectation should be for those quarterbacks as they go into their second season based on what they've shown so far, expected progress and supporting cast.